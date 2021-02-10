Denise Beckfield: GOP legislators are endangering their jobs

Dear Editor: I could not agree more with your editorial (“Joe Biden should never negotiate with obstructionists and seditionists like Ron Johnson”). What I find most ironic is that the GOP plans to reject President Biden's proposed coronavirus relief package, claiming that $1.9 trillion is too much to spend to save American lives and to rescue Americans from the economic ravages of the pandemic. I'm baffled, because they had no problem voting for the Trump tax bill, which the CBO predicted would add $1.9 trillion to our deficit over 10 years, a prediction that has been borne out thus far.
Between their support for Trump's lies about election fraud, their failure to condemn the attack on our nation's Capitol and now, their seeming indifference to Americans' need for pandemic relief, if members of the GOP are not careful, they soon may find themselves out of their jobs. It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch.
Denise Beckfield
Verona
