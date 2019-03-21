Dear Editor: Brian Hagedorn described Planned Parenthood as “a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women.” He is either grossly uninformed or has allowed his personal biases to overshadow his judgment, neither of which is appropriate for someone serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In fact, 97 percent of Planned Parenthood's funds are spent on cancer screenings, prenatal care, well-baby checks and providing standard health care to low-income women.
Furthermore, studies have found that providing birth control to low-income women reduces the rate of abortion by more than 40 percent. Since Planned Parenthood provides birth control to nearly 1 million women annually, Hagedorn is attacking the very organization that has prevented more abortions than any other.
Hagedorn also has been a paid speaker, three years in a row, to the so-called "Alliance for Freedom," which has backed the mandatory sterilization of transgender individuals, an action branded as torture by the U.N. Perhaps he is unaware of the tragically high suicide rate among transgender teens, a rate influenced by those very attitudes.
Gay and transgender individuals enter this world exactly as God made them, and they entitled to the same rights and protections as the rest of us.
Finally, he announced that all religions but his own are wrong, which seems an odd assertion for someone who is duty-bound to support the U.S. Constitution, including that pesky First Amendment. I urge voters to join my husband and me in rejecting the extreme views of Brian Hagedorn on April 2.
Denise Beckfield
Verona
