Dear Editor: All project proposals made by MISO, ITC or ATC, present or past, are about expansion, not carbon dioxide. None of these proposals project net carbon dioxide emission reductions over time. Yet, utility expansion interests continue to seek more unaccountable “steel-in-the-ground” for “remote” transmission and greater dependency on natural gas.
Why? Fuel cost is close to 30% of our total bill. The infrastructure to finance, build and maintain past approved power plants and transmission lines accounts for 55%. If your rate is .14 per kWh, that means 8 cents of this is going to others who are reaping profits from investments that you and your neighbors can make with far greater carbon dioxide reduction per dollar spent.
Proposals for local energy projects and in-state solar are rapidly increasing. In terms of job creation, energy efficiency and distributed solar jobs outpace development of wind jobs by a factor of 4:1 and 2:1, respectively. It’s common sense: Know anyone that sells appliances or works on houses? Installs solar panels? Installs wind turbines?
The Department of Energy issued a report last fall showing that of the carbon dioxide reductions since 2005, 50% have come from reduced energy use or non-transmission alternatives. Twenty-four percent have come from utility expansions costing more than $200 billion. Twenty-six percent have come from conversion of coal plants to natural gas power plants, leaving legacy fossil fuel generation for decades.
PSC, please say no to CHC. Energy efficiency conservation and distributed generation are our most cost-effective powerful tools to address climate change. Not steel-in-the-ground.
Dena Kurt
Hazel Green
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.