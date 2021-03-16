 Skip to main content
Democracy Found members: 'Final-five voting' will restore accountability to politics

Dear Editor: State legislators have introduced bipartisan legislation to modernize our federal elections in Wisconsin. If enacted, Wisconsin will have open primaries and instant runoff general elections for federal offices. We call this final-five voting.

As a cross-section of Wisconsin business and community leaders, our interests are diverse and our ideologies fall across the political spectrum. Despite those differences, we all agree that this legislation is exactly what we need to restore accountability to our politics and we are committed to doing what we can to support its passage.  

We cannot express enough our admiration for the bipartisan leadership of this bill’s authors: Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield; Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire; Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc; and Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee.

By changing the way Wisconsin conducts our federal elections, we can realign incentives for Congress, producing the results and accountability we all long for and deserve.

To learn more, please visit www.democracyfound.org.

Sincerely,

Brian Adam

Cindy Adam

Dr. David Anderson

Dr. Steve Barth

Bill Berrien

Walter Bond

Hector Colon

Kyle Crum

Laura Crum

Michael Drescher

Karen Ellenbecker

Susie Falk

Katherine Gehl

Kelly Grebe

Joanne Grunau

Katie Heil

Joe Heim

Mary Isbister

Eric Isbister

Mike Katz

Linda Katz

John Lauber

Don Layden

Dr. Mary Jo Layden

David Lubar

Madeleine Lubar

Vincent Lyles

Greg Marcus

Linda Marcus

Colleston Morgan

Ken Muth

Leana Nakielski

Will Nasgovitz

Angelo Ninivaggi

Andy Nunemaker

Rick Parks

Adam Peck

Laura Petrie Anderson

Kathryn Quadracci-Flores

Austin Ramirez

Gus Ramirez

Becky Ramirez

Heather Ramirez

Lee Rasch

Reid Ribble

Jay Rothman

Ajay Sahajpal

Dennis Slater

Dan Steininger

Julie Tolan

Lynde Uihlein

Mark Wiesman

Steve Zimmerman

Sarah Zimmerman

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

