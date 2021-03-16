Democracy Found members: 'Final-five voting' will restore accountability to politics

Dear Editor: State legislators have introduced bipartisan legislation to modernize our federal elections in Wisconsin. If enacted, Wisconsin will have open primaries and instant runoff general elections for federal offices. We call this final-five voting.
As a cross-section of Wisconsin business and community leaders, our interests are diverse and our ideologies fall across the political spectrum. Despite those differences, we all agree that this legislation is exactly what we need to restore accountability to our politics and we are committed to doing what we can to support its passage.
We cannot express enough our admiration for the bipartisan leadership of this bill’s authors: Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield; Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire; Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc; and Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee.
By changing the way Wisconsin conducts our federal elections, we can realign incentives for Congress, producing the results and accountability we all long for and deserve.
To learn more, please visit www.democracyfound.org.
Sincerely,
Brian Adam
Cindy Adam
Dr. David Anderson
Dr. Steve Barth
Bill Berrien
Walter Bond
Hector Colon
Kyle Crum
Laura Crum
Michael Drescher
Karen Ellenbecker
Susie Falk
Katherine Gehl
Kelly Grebe
Joanne Grunau
Katie Heil
Joe Heim
Mary Isbister
Eric Isbister
Mike Katz
Linda Katz
John Lauber
Don Layden
Dr. Mary Jo Layden
David Lubar
Madeleine Lubar
Vincent Lyles
Greg Marcus
Linda Marcus
Colleston Morgan
Ken Muth
Leana Nakielski
Will Nasgovitz
Angelo Ninivaggi
Andy Nunemaker
Rick Parks
Adam Peck
Laura Petrie Anderson
Kathryn Quadracci-Flores
Austin Ramirez
Gus Ramirez
Becky Ramirez
Heather Ramirez
Lee Rasch
Reid Ribble
Jay Rothman
Ajay Sahajpal
Dennis Slater
Dan Steininger
Julie Tolan
Lynde Uihlein
Mark Wiesman
Steve Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
