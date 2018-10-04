Dear Editor: We all — but especially newspaper reporters and editors — need to change the way we talk about sexual assaults, so that the perpetrators are assigned full responsibility instead of the victims.
Jackson Katz, a prominent social researcher and author of "The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How All Men Can Help," reminds us: “We talk about how many women were raped last year, not how many men raped women … about how many girls in a school district were harassed last year, not how many boys harassed girls … So you can see how the use of the passive voice has a political effect. It shifts the focus off of men and boys and onto girls and women. Even the term ‘violence against women’ is problematic. It’s a passive construction; there’s no active agent … It’s a bad thing that happens to women, but … nobody is doing it to them … it just happens… Men aren’t even a part of it.”
If we all were to consistently use language that accurately assigns responsibility for acts against girls and women, I believe it would gradually help to change the attitudes of boys and men to see them less as potential victims of their strength and power. It would also help all of us to do less unintentional victim-blaming. I challenge your readers to pledge to make this small but critical change in how you think and speak, especially in the presence of children. Over time, it WILL make a difference!
Dee Grimsrud
Madison
