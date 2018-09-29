Dear Editor: Is it just me or are Democrats the ones really rooting for Trump to fire Robert Mueller and shut down his investigation into Russian tampering into the 2016 election?
It seems like Democrats are looking for an excuse to impeach President Trump at every turn. Without a valid reason, other than they don’t like his tweets and are upset that the economy is booming, the only hope they have is the Mueller investigation. But after over a year-and-a-half of looking, Mueller has found not one single crime committed by President Trump. Without a crime, they are looking for him to make the mistake of firing Mueller so they can claim, “Look, he’s hiding something.”
President Trump should not fire Robert Mueller. It’s what Democrats in Congress want, so they can finally give billionaire Tom Steyer and the rest of their “resistance” base exactly what they want: an excuse for impeachment.
Debra Stein
Waterloo
