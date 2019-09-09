Dear Editor: There is no getting away from the fact that President Trump is right to try and correct the wrongs that many countries have done to us on the trade front. The U.S. needs to have more balanced trade and get better terms. However, the issue is more complex than just trying to get other countries to treat us fairly, it also involves an active effort at home to help export more U.S. goods.
That’s why the Export-Import Bank (EXIM bank for short) is such a big deal. The EXIM bank supports American jobs by helping to finance the exports of American-made goods to buyers around the world. This federal government agency supports more than 1.7 million jobs, including many right here in Wisconsin. But in order to continue this great work, the EXIM bank needs to be reauthorized by Congress by Sept. 30 — a move President Trump fully supports.
Presidents from JFK to Reagan and now Trump have known how important the EXIM bank is to not only our economy, but our national security. Chinese firms are often a main competitor for our exporters. I hope members of Congress like Sen. Ron Johnson will once again support this important program.
Debra Stein
Waterloo
