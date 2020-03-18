Debra Schroeder: Move military operations away from Madison

Dear Editor: Current military jets are a problem. The noise of such overhead can have me holding my fingers in my ears. Especially when out walking. I also do this occasionally at home. The excessive noise physically hurts. I can't imagine louder.
But it's more than just the jets. The entire National Guard facility needs to be relocated. It feels like I'm living in the middle of a military encampment. Especially when they block off the street, parading their sidewalk with a military guard holding a rifle. This was very scary for me when it happened a few years back.
They also do their training on city sidewalks in front of our homes. Marching or jogging while loudly sounding off. And they go on nature trails, too. One right by a playground.
Then there is the use of a gunning machine parked within their fenced area as they play military games. Just watching that thing spin ‘round and ‘round has me and my older heart on high alert.
Finally, they always go elsewhere with all their trucks for some kind of military practice anyway. So my point is: why not move the entire operation outside the city limit? Give them a bigger space and place. Maybe by a county, state or national park? Then, put in more local housing and businesses. But clean up the pollution before doing so.
I respect and appreciate our military men and women. But I don’t want to live on a base camp with them.
Debra Schroeder
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.