Debra Byars: Defending our democracy is a bipartisan issue

Dear Editor: I am concerned about the anti-democratic tilt the majority party of the Wisconsin Legislature has taken in 2021. You should be concerned too.
Consider this: since the beginning of the year, there have been no less than three news reports of anti-democratic proposals coming from the state Legislature. First, a bill to connect the electoral votes for presidential elections to our state’s gerrymandered congressional districts (SB61/ AB35). Second, a report that majority party leadership in the state Legislature have contracted lawyers for nearly a nearly million taxpayer dollars to defend gerrymandered district maps when they likely end up in court later this year (they have already spent nearly $4 million). Third, a series of bill drafts are circulation that would further restrict absentee and in-person early voting despite the fact that our current election laws are among the most restrictive in the nation, and were passed into law by the same majority party in our state Legislature.
I encourage everyone to call or write your state legislators in opposition to these proposals, to join a nonpartisan good government reform group and to be pro-democracy. There is no more important cause. Defending our democracy is a nonpartisan issue.
Debra Byars
Poynette
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.