Deborah Elsas: Wisconsin must lead on green energy

Dear Editor: I appreciate the governor's creation of a task force on climate change and I especially thank him for making sure there will be no new fossil fuel infrastructure on his watch. We have seen so clearly in Minnesota what Enbridge has done and is continuing to do to damage tribal lands and the water. This must not happen in Wisconsin on line 5. Both Line 3 and Line 5 must be stopped immediately. Fossil fuels are a dying industry, rightly so.
The governor needs to swiftly convert oil and gas jobs to green power. Building a green energy state will set an example for the rest of the country. We must lead as we once did. “Our goal is not just an environment of clean air and water and scenic beauty. The objective is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures.” ― Gaylord Nelson
Deborah Elsas
Madison
