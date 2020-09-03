Deborah Elsas: Kenosha law enforcement makes me feel less safe than ever

Dear Editor: I sent this to Kenosha with a copy to the governor and the attorney general.
You are charged with protecting the public in the state of Wisconsin. Let me tell you how your police and sheriff actions have made me feel so much less safe than I have ever felt here. I am 71. A white woman. I have lived here much of my life. I am also an active social justice advocate and an ally for Black lives. I have had more than enough of police and sheriff personnel being the state actors who destroy the lives of other human beings for absolutely no reason other than they can get away with it. It's long past time to put an end to this impunity. The laws have to change. But first the personnel have to change and that means people responsible for the awful behavior in Kenosha must be fired and charged with criminal conduct.
Your police and sheriff welcomed gun-toting vigilantes, right-wing militia wannabees, to take up positions against protesters and social justice activists protesting the wanton attempted murder of yet another Black man. Your personnel permitted, and even encouraged, the lawless behavior of these complete idiots. Now one of them has murdered two innocent people. So what if those individuals were out after curfew — so were the vigilantes Your personnel took no action to disarm or reduce the tension emanating from this standoff. You ceded your authority and two innocent people were murdered. The responsible police and sheriff officials who let this happen are a scourge on the community and must be charged and must lose their positions. Their chiefs must also stand down.
I feel less safe now. When I go to simply march around the Capitol Square I could now die.
Deborah Elsas
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!