Dear Editor: Excellent column by Dave Zweifel on the issues circling around the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project. Energy technology is moving so fast that at the very minimum the project should be put on hold for future evaluation! Change is hard for the utilities and they are used to pushing their profit agenda for a long time. A 10% return on investment seems excessive in today’s environment. They have to think differently about energy sources, infrastructure and security. Where is their cost-benefit analysis for this project and where is their strategic plan? As a consumer I am very concerned about the lack of insight, bias and attitudes of the Public Service Commissioners. Wisconsin should be leaders in the energy transformation future and NOT beholden to only big business entities like ATC and power companies. Listen to your citizens, your ratepayers, your customers. These people are experts and have presented their case well. And, let’s not ruin the beautiful Driftless region while we make this change to the future.
Debora Morton
Spring Green
