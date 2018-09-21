Dear Editor: Whatever happened to proper parenting? I am a grandmother of three boys, and I love them dearly. That being said, I do spoil them a bit, but it's still my job to keep them out of harm's way and help them to become good citizens.
Children need guidance, love, play, exercise., nutrition, etc. They do not need their parents to haul them to bars! The kids run amok while the parents drink at craft beer bars and pile them in the minivan half-baked. I see it over and over on the near east side of Madison and it really needs to stop! The kids don't want to be in a bar and their parents are deaf to their screaming. Whatever happened to game nights, movie nights, play dates or getting a sitter?
Give us boomers a break from your little ones please? Be a parent and do what's best for the children. Thank you!
Debbie Kennedy
Madison
