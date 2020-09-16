Dean Ryerson: Vote 'yes' on MMSD referendums

Dear Editor: We know what can happen when, due to financial challenges, we are unable to make necessary improvements on our homes, and over time our home infrastructures become costly to maintain and utilize. The same can be said for our schools.
For many years, reduced school financing coupled with additional program demands have meant an inability to upgrade Madison’s four public high schools. As a result, we pay more to maintain and operate those facilities. In addition, providing educational space to meet the needs of a diverse student body is compromised.
By supporting the Madison School District’s upcoming referendum, we can fix this solution and make an investment in our community’s future and the educational offerings for our students at the same time.
It is important to maintain our homes to provide safe and healthy environments for our families. It is likewise important to do the same for our schools.
Vote “yes” on the two Madison Metropolitan School District referendum questions on your Nov. 3 ballot.
Dean Ryerson
Madison
