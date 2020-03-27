Dean Loumos: Wayne Strong's roots, experience are needed on MMSD Board

Dear Editor: I served six years on the MMSD school board and in that time I have seen advocates who are passionate about a particular issue get elected and then fail to translate that experience into effective policy making. They are often in conflict with other Board members, accept complaints as common practices and resort to off-topic alarmist declarations of opposition alienating themselves from other Board members and staff. This was, unfortunately, my experience in working with Nicki Vander Meulen.
That is also why I am fully supporting Wayne Strong for MMSD School Board. His own life history of growing up in diverse, urban Racine, and successfully overcoming obstacles at all levels in educational and employment settings along with his long history of involvement in youth programs has given him the exact experience MMSD needs.
Wayne’s understanding of what it took to shepherd his own children to successfully thrive and graduate MMSD will be invaluable in speeding up the work being done to close the achievement gap. As a Board member, his deep community roots and upper level management experience is exactly what the new superintendent will need to fully integrate into MMSD.
Wayne Strong will be a much better fit and bring a fuller understanding to the extraordinary needs our school district is facing.
Dean Loumos
Madison
