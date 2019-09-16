I just read the article about the city's Education Committee and was disappointed I was not sent a survey. For four years I sat on this committee while I was on the School Board, and in the last year of my assignment I made specific recommendations as to what I felt would improve this committee.
The committee in its current configuration is essentially ineffective and I felt a waste of time, particularly when it is the only committee in the entire county where all three governing agencies sit together and discuss — what exactly? That was my point.
This committee is a good idea, but it should not be called the Education Committee — rather it should be redesigned to be the one committee where the city, county and school board(s) gets together to determine how we can collaborate in ways that people only can talk about now. I would also include every other school district in the county and have high-level reps on this committee.
Currently, we have very few collaborative efforts — the best example being in our mental health initiatives with the county, but that is only scratching the surface of what we can do together. This collaboration not only addresses an urgent need — providing mental health services in our schools — but also has provided us with a tempplate as to how we can do this at a much higher level. I recommended that the make up of this committee should be thus:
City: Mayor, president of the Council and one other alder.
County: County executive, chair of the county board and one other supervisor.
School Boards: All superintendents, president of the school board and one other school board member.
The potential for representatives at the highest levels to meet together clearly has merit and should be considered. Being the mayor, county executive, alder, supervisor or school board member, we are often way too busy with our own responsibilities that, even though we see the benefit of collaborating at higher levels, we decide that it would be too difficult to change.
I have never been risk-averse but, neither have I been reckless. A proposal like this makes way too much sense to not explore and yes, it is risky and would require structural changes in how we each do our business. But, the way we have been doing business up to now has only taken us so far. This would be a possible avenue where we can all make better use of our limited resources by pooling them to address the numerous issues we are not getting the state and federal support we need.
Dean Loumos
Madison
