Dear Editor: I've heard a few recurring arguments during the course of advocating in Green Bay for decriminalization and legalization of cannabis. I'd like to address some of those.
First, in every grocery store and drug store, you will find over-the-counter drugs. Many of these substances once required a prescription, but they were later determined to be sufficiently safe that there was an acceptable risk in making them available for self-medication.
Let me say that again: Self-medication and acceptable risk. Acetaminophen will cook your liver; dextromethorphan will make you trip out if you take too much. These things are not harmless.
Yet we have cannabis, which has never killed anyone in the entire span of written history, being treated like the most dangerous of substances. That alone tells me the emperor has no clothes.
Second, I’ve heard deeply flawed studies being cited with regard to minors using cannabis. I say deeply flawed because they are predicated upon faulty presumptions — namely that teens will always tell the truth when presented with an opportunity to incriminate themselves, and that they never become distracted when put in a room alone with a computer.
Of course, use by minors would still be illegal after any form of legalization. The people selling now have little reason not to upsell customers on other drugs; regulation puts a choke point on that.
Dawn Radford
Green Bay
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.