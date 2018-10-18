Dear Editor: On Nov. 6, Wisconsin voters will have the opportunity to vote for a new group of leaders. Tony Evers, attorney general candidate Josh Kaul and state treasurer candidate Sarah Godlewski are the right leaders to move Wisconsin forward.
For eight years, Scott Walker and Republican legislators have focused on corporate subsidies to multinational companies and tax breaks for their special-interest donors. Democrats, in contrast, will focus on the public interest.
Over the last eight years, Scott Walker and the Republican legislature have undermined Wisconsin’s fair elections laws. They’ve changed voting dates, kicked hundreds of thousands off voting rolls, implemented voter ID with no evidence of credible voter fraud, and gerrymandered legislative maps to secure their power. In contrast, Tony Evers and Democratic legislators will make it easier for Wisconsinites to vote.
As governor, Tony Evers will:
• Accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars to insure thousands more Wisconsinites.
• Do everything in his power to stabilize health insurance markets and bring down costs.
• Invest in preventive health programs that have been defunded over the last eight years.
• Extend protections for Wisconsinites with pre-existing health conditions.
• Work to implement a sustainable, long-term fix for how we fund our roads.
• Increase funding for public schools and the University of Wisconsin system.
• Allow Wisconsinites to refinance their student loans at a lower interest rate like a home mortgage.
• Ensure Wisconsin families have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe.
• Accept climate change as real.
Wisconsinites can have a brighter future. Vote the Democratic ticket this election.
David Wulf
Onalaska
