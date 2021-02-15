David Williamson Shaffer: Sheila Briggs will help level the educational playing field

Dear Editor: I have worked as a teacher and professor for 30 years, and I am supporting Sheila Briggs for state superintendent.
We are learning to manage this pandemic, and in this past year, we have seen what is possible when teachers, parents and students work together. But we also know that remote education is not enough. Now we have to figure out how to open schools so students and teachers can come together safely.
Not every school district is the same. Students in rural communities and families in poverty face unique educational challenges. Local school boards and health departments need to work with parents and teachers to decide what is best for their communities.
But access to quality education should not be based on a child’s ZIP code. Communities need support from our state government and leadership from the state superintendent to make sure that schools can open quickly and safely. In the fall, no matter what happens with the pandemic, all of our state’s children must have access to tools and teachers who can help them thrive.
Sheila Briggs has been a teacher, a principal, and is now an assistant state superintendent. She understands the pandemic is widening the gap between rich and poor students, and that we need leadership, information and resources to open our schools safely. She has the background and skills to address this crisis and level the playing field by addressing inequities in funding, a growing teacher shortage, and the digital divide.
I encourage you to vote on Feb. 16 in the spring primary for Sheila Briggs to be our next state superintendent.
David Williamson Shaffer
Madison
