David Williams: Liberals and progressives should arm up for self defense

Dear Editor: In response to the Sept. 30 article, "Powder keg: Right-wing activists, armed with guns, increase protest tensions as Election Day approaches":
The enemy is at the gates. The fascist militias could attempt to disrupt voting in Madison and other communities. And whether Trump wins or loses in November they are likely to become more angry, emboldened and dangerous.
Liberals and progressives need get their heads out of the sand and arm up ASAP for individual and community self-defense. We cannot depend on the cops (some of whom may be on the side of the fascist militias) or the military to protect us.
Along with organizing anti-fascist neighborhood watch networks we should demand that the city of Madison and Dane County governments establish and fund a free Madison public shooting range with paid instructors for arms training of all legitimate gun owners.
Solidarity!
David Williams
Madison
