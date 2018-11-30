Dear Editor: In the blame game, President Trump rules supreme. Most recently he blamed his handpicked Treasury secretary instead of himself for the volatile stock market. We are already reading newspaper and magazine headlines telling the public that some of the largest American companies will lay off many, many employees as Trump tries to manipulate international trade and fails miserably.
As an investor I am at odds with the posturing and positions Trump has taken with trade policies aimed at an “America First” position. Corporate givebacks are over, and earnings, in some very large companies, are dropping. Philip Swagel, top Treasury official under G.W. Bush, stated that if Trump is unhappy about the recent declines in the stock market (costing me money), Trump's “trade war” has a lot to do with it.
Only time will tell now that the House is changing hands and there will be a check on Republican legislation and investigations into the Trump “empire.” Special counsel Robert Mueller has recently been pretty quiet. As a betting person, I bet that will change. The Teflon may be wearing thin on the Teflon Don.
David Wandel
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.