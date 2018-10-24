Dear Editor: I must take issue with your Oct. 17 editorial.
One of my friends, Dr. Steve Rundio, a veteran, observes that one should not confuse the warrior with the war. The Confederate soldiers buried at Forest Hill Cemetery were not responsible for the Civil War. They were not responsible for the longstanding slave-owning culture of the South. It is quite possible that they would have said that they were fighting not to perpetuate slavery, but to defend their home state. Removing the monument recording their names will not ameliorate any of the evils of the war or of Southern chattel slavery, all injustices that are untouchable in the past.
More to the point, removing the monument will do absolutely nothing to ameliorate the injustices of racism in Madison today. It will not reduce the achievement gap in Madison’s schools. It will not affect the strategies and tactics of the Madison Police Department. It will not improve housing or employment statistics for minorities in the city.
Removing the monument is just an empty gesture which will only make self-righteous but ineffectual liberals feel good about themselves.
David W. Cole
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.