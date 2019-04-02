Dear Editor: The March 13 issue of the Capital Times included both an article in which a School Board candidate expressed justified concern about the chronic achievement gaps between white students and minority students in the Madison schools and an account of an incident in which a sixth-grader in a Madison middle school came to class late, sat down with friends chatting and listening to music instead of taking her seat, threatened her teacher and disrupted the class, and refused to comply with the directions of school staff.
Nothing like this ever happened in any school I attended as a boy, including a multiracial inner-city junior high school. Neither our parents, nor the schools, nor the community would have stood for it.
I wonder if the achievement gap and the sixth-grader’s disruptive, defiant behavior are related, and I wonder if the responses of the district superintendent, the student’s mother, and community leaders might have been more constructive.
David W. Cole
Baraboo
