Dear Editor: It certainly appears that Dr. Schmidt has taken incredible liberties in defining "well regulated militia" to include the entire Army of the Confederacy. Ignoring King George's attempt to disarm the colonials was the initial foundation for the Second Amendment and that Madison's original draft did not include the phrase "well regulated militia." That was added by George Mason at the behest of the southern plantation owners.
The Civil War was not about slavery but rather taxation. Learn the real American History. Read Howard Zinn.
I do agree with some of his points however, it has been my observation that "anti-private ownership" people including Dr. Schmidt use such terms as "human slaughter" to lend support to irrational rhetoric.
Do the math! Our population is rapidly approaching 350 million people. Firearms murders are approximately 15,000-17,000 per year. That is firearms murder rate of approximately 0.000004857%. That is hardly "human slaughter."
The firearms "debate" is an exercise in futility. Blaming ALL firearms owners for the acts of a few people is absolutely and irrationally absurd.
David W. Bennett
Richfield Springs, New York
