David Soumis: People need a wage replacement stimulus

Dear Editor: It is true that people do need a stimulus package, but one amount I've seen is $600, and your recent editorial states $1,200. Neither address the problems a lot of people face, being out of work, unable to pay bills or rent, or to buy food. Some do get unemployment, but that does not cover much. Wage replacement is key. Why do we have to settle for a bone, when the rich keep getting three-fourths of the cow?
David Soumis
McFarland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.