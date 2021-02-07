David Snook: Comparing Edgewood, F-35 decisions doesn't add up

Dear Editor: A response to Mr. Larry Miller in Jan. 27 issue, regarding Edgewood College athletic fields and F-35s:
Mr. Miller, who notes that he lives about 10 miles from Edgewood College and the Monroe Dudgeon neighborhood, takes exception at the city's decision to not approve stadium lights and a PA system for night games. If you are in the neighborhood with Camp Randall, you know what you are getting. The residents of Dudgeon-Monroe have peacefully enjoyed having Edgewood as a neighbor — but not as a boisterous sporting venue. It is a stretch to assume that wealth and status had anything to do with the decision.
Second, the city did not "allow" the Air Force to base the F-35s in Madison. It's naïve to think that Madison had any say whatsoever in where F-35s are based. This was a strategic decision that was made at the Pentagon. No amount of yard signs or marches around the Capitol would have changed the decision. And the fact that F-35s have visited Madison Truax without notice over the past 18 months puts paid to the assumption that their presence will create any more "dead zones" than the F-16s have.
No, I'm not a flag-waving nationalist, and I would be delighted if there was no need for a military at all. But, given international situations, it's better to have a big stick to carry and hope that speaking softly and diplomatically we will not have to use it.
David Snook
Bay Creek
