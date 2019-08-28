Dear Editor: As a Wisconsin native and UW alum old enough to remember the Joe Must Go campaign of the early 1950s, I am appalled by Rep. Mark Pocan's recent assault on Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, for failing to tow his "progressive" line. In 2018 she tipped a district that only recently elected a Tea Party Republican, who had primaried an incumbent Republican from the right. Wouldn't Democrats like to keep that district and tip more like it? Can it be that Rep. Spanberger knows something worth knowing that Rep. Pocan doesn't? Does he really think the way to that crucial victory in 2020 is by waging war on fellow Democrats who can swing red districts rather than the party of Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise?
David Schoenbaum
Rockville, Maryland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.