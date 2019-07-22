Dear Editor: The only reason for Mr. Trump to make those racist, xenophobic statements is that he is trying to appeal to his base. Isn't it time for members of that base to say, "If your opinion of me is that low, then I simply cannot vote for you again."
David Schendlinger
Middleton
