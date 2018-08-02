Dear Editor: Thanks to Mr. Trump's recent "clarification" we now know that he sometimes inadvertently says the opposite of what he meant, by changing a word or two. So his previous statements make more sense. When he said "There is no collusion" he meant "There is collusion." For "Drain the swamp" read "Fertilize the swamp." For "Make America great again" read "Make Russia great again." And "Lock her up" was just his way of saying "Lock me up."
David Schendlinger
Middleton
