David Schendlinger: Some ideas for Republicans preventing trans girls from participating in sports

Dear Editor: I’d like to congratulate Republican legislators for their admirable efforts to prevent trans girls from participating in sports in Wisconsin. But why are they stopping there? Where is the push to keep them from being prom queens, or having the female lead role in the school play?
In fact, why is the Legislature not fighting the trans phenomenon on all fronts, including language? They need to battle to remove such suspicious words as “transportation” and “transition” and “translation.” Only then will we be able to transcend this dangerous trend.
David Schendlinger
Middleton
