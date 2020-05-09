David Schendlinger: Rural areas could catch up to urban ones with COVID-19

Dear Editor:
Dear governor, legislators and protesters: Rural areas of Wisconsin have lower coronavirus infection rates than urban ones, so it only makes sense to let those rural areas open for business, and give them a chance to catch up.
David Schendlinger
Middleton
