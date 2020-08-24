David Relles: Ozanne article glosses over DA funding problems

Dear Editor: I was one of the sources for the Cap Times article regarding District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. I was not misquoted in the article.
However, in my interview for the article, I spent perhaps 75% of my time discussing what I believe to be the most significant problem facing the Dane County DA's Office and DA offices throughout Wisconsin, and the article ignores that problem — the Legislature has refused to appropriately fund DA offices in two ways: (1) The Legislature does not provide funding for enough attorney positions to do the job that is necessary, based upon county populations and crime statistics; and (2) The Legislature does not provide a pay scale for attorneys that would encourage attorneys who gain experience to remain in the DAs office, when skilled DAs may move to private and public positions elsewhere that pay significantly more money.
This means that there is little incentive for a DA to consider making prosecution a career, and it means that the very best DAs are the ones most likely to move on after a short stint in the DA's office.
In the article, I was quoted as saying that Ish could do better. I believe that, and I have some very specific ideas about how he could do better. I also strongly believe that he is dealt an unfair hand by the Legislature.
"Lack of funding continues to be a challenge for prosecutors statewide, but shouldn't be blamed for failing to improve inequities" This is the single sentence in the Cap Times article devoted to the problems caused by lack of funding. That is wrong.
David Relles
Madison
