David Pfeiffer: Story fails to highlight Black-owned BBQ

David Pfeiffer: Story fails to highlight Black-owned BBQ

Dear Editor: The final section of Let's Eat summer smoke column in the June 30 Cap Times asks, "Where are Madison's Black pit masters?" and details some of the difficulties facing minority BBQ establishments.

While the writer goes on to briefly mention Pa'Pa's BBQ, it is ironic that you didn't bother to include this terrific food truck in the inset box or even bold face the name of his business. Even in print, actions speak louder than words.

David Pfeiffer

Stoughton

