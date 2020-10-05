David Pettersen: Why Justice Janine Geske’s endorsement of Joe Biden matters

Dear Editor: Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske’s endorsement of Joe Biden is a big deal. Respected for her legal scholarship, Geske has once again shown the importance of people over party and character over political power.
Like many of us, she has observed an erosion of our democratic institutions, a degradation of our courts, and the constant cozening from the most powerful office in the world. One candidate seeking the presidency champions unity and civility, while the other won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power. This should concern every citizen, and it’s no wonder why Geske joins the likes of Cindy McCain and John Kasich in speaking up.
For the record, Justice Geske has not “(questioned) conservative rulings, jurists, and judicial philosophies on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” as a statement issued by the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin asserted. What Geske has done, however, is vehemently oppose the ill-intended, partisan-led bamboozlement that led to the ouster of Shirley Abrahamson as chief justice.
Geske has fearlessly reminded us that courts need to become more — not less — independent. Opinions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court over the last several years provide instances in which the majority somersaults over precedent — to the extent of skipping over, under, and around what they wrote in preceding years, months, and weeks.
In conclusion, Justice Geske’s endorsement proves we — as a state and country — must demand better from all branches of government to protect our institutions and advance justice for all.
David Pettersen
Greenfield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!