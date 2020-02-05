David Pettersen: Let’s score a touchdown for our Supreme Court

Dear Editor: They were just one win away from the chance of a win at the Super Bowl — but to the disappointment of us all, the Green Bay Packers didn’t make it this year.
There is, however, another chance for triumph brewing here in Wisconsin — and one need not even dream of ever escaping our beer, magnificent cheese, and charming weather to someplace like Miami to experience it.
We will soon cast our ballots for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court — and we’re just two seats away from a majority of and for the people who call our beautiful state “home.”
You may not be able to play football like a Green Bay Packer, but you can do something much more powerful: You can be thankful you’re not a Bears fan while you make real change by casting your ballot in the primary on Feb. 18 and the general election on April 7.
Remember, this is a 10-year term. Do you want someone who has been endorsed by an impeached president? Do you really want a justice who will be wreaking havoc on our legal system for the next decade?
Or, do you believe that our judges should be fair, neutral, independent and nonpartisan?
We owe it to each other to research the candidates, make an educated choice and do all that we can to safeguard and protect the integrity of our court for generations to come. That said, please join me in scoring a touchdown for our Wisconsin Supreme Court by voting for hope, change and a better future.
Yours truly in the pursuit of justice for all,
David Pettersen
Greenfield
