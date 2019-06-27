Dear Editor: As the sun begins to set with the retirement of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson, our state should appreciate another icon of effective judicial administration: Justice Ann Walsh Bradley — a magnificent ray of sunshine on a dark and gloomy court.
Rest assured, Bradley will illuminate Abrahamson’s legacy in the months and years ahead. She, too, is gifted with the strongest caliber of sheer brilliance, steadfastness and refusal to be a pusillanimous voice when it comes to standing up for all Wisconsin citizens.
Had the poisonous odor from those with the most partisan of agendas not permeated through the Legislature to alter the way the chief justice is selected, Ann Walsh Bradley would be our next high court administrator.
Perhaps the thought of that is what terrified those with diseased partisan agendas most. Much like Abrahamson, Bradley exemplifies the finest qualities of a leader — remembering that the seal of the Supreme Court reflects that the scales of justice are not within the purview of special interests and partisan politics, but rather held steadily by human hands.
Our state’s motto is “Forward” — and as we move in that direction, let us honor the service of Abrahamson and Bradley by electing justices as intelligent and meticulous as they are in the years ahead. We are all in this together and, if you ever run into Bradley after she becomes the senior-most member of the court, don’t forget to refer to her as “Wisconsin’s chief” and thank her for standing strong!
David Pettersen
Greenfield
