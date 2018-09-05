Dear Editor: Wisconsinites have many different jobs: We are farmers, students, teachers, nurses, police officers, and the like. But the most important one of all? Being an active citizen.
In 2016, the Cap Times documented the incredible life of Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a relentless pioneer who has inspired many people, including myself, to fight for a more just world. Given Abrahamson’s cancer diagnosis and commitment to serving on the court until her term expires, one thing is clear: She will be remembered as being the face of resilience in a battle of partisan politics injecting themselves into our Wisconsin Supreme Court. Despite special interests who reeked of the rancid smell of political agendas successfully pushing for her demotion in 2015, she continues to valiantly stand up for all of us.
Perhaps most importantly, Abrahamson teaches us that our role as a citizen is vital. Therefore, we should speak up to protect our courts and keep them fair, neutral, independent and nonpartisan at every opportunity. One need not be a lawyer or judge to make a difference, though if there was ever a time to remember the words of her predecessor, Horace Wilkie, it would be now. Wilkie remarked: “(T)he degree of civilization we achieve is demonstrated by our system of judicial administration.”
That said, we must come together as a state to elect an experienced legal scholar with the intellect, gravitas, dedication and resilience of Shirley Abrahamson in April 2019. We owe it to ourselves and to her to ensure justice for all!
David Pettersen
Greenfield
