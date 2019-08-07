Dear Editor: The Madison Police Department and Dane County District Attorney did not meet professional standards in the Quintez Cephus case. Eschewing relevant, readily available video evidence is at best incompetent and at worst negligent.
Granted the correct outcome prevailed and justice was served. However, in the process a stellar college career was sidetracked and a slice of a man’s life was taken. Furthermore, life-altering defense fees were required to dig up the evidence required to engineer this outcome.
The 45-minute deliberation by the jury bears witness that the charges were bogus. (It takes a jury most of 45 minutes just for introductions and administrative details.) Such short deliberation serves as testament to a shoddy investigation. Twelve independent souls do not come to a unanimous decision that quickly unless the doubt is undeniable.
I sat through the trial in person. This case was essentially over after the second accuser testified. Her testimony was repeatedly contradicted by video evidence that the police choose to ignore.
If not due to incompetence, what could be the possible motive for this faulty charging decision? It almost appears that the DA was acting as a self-appointed moral watchdog tasked with punishing extremely poor, but not illegal, behavior. Unfortunately, there is no oversight of the police and district attorney.
David Peterson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.