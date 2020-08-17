David McFarland-Porter: Epic employees already know the company doesn't care about them

Dear Editor: Epic has always been unapologetically anti-labor. In the recent CBS news segment about Epic’s plan to reopen, the Epic spokesperson dodges questions while in the same segment employees are forced to conceal their identity to avoid retribution. A dichotomy which seems more appropriate for a story about freedom fighters in a totalitarian state than a story about the relationship between employer and employees. This shocking disregard for employee well-being does not surprise any current or former Epic employees. Within the first week of working at Epic we are told that if you publicly criticize Epic or attempt to unionize you will be fired. Epic has even tried to restrict their employees' use of anonymous social media platforms such as Jodel because they have become the only outlet for employees to voice their frustrations. If you are pro-labor and work at Epic you will not be working at Epic for very long.
Epic’s repeated attempts to silence employee dissent make the op-ed by former Ald. Bridget Maniaci where she called for Epic employees to resign en masse laughable. Epic employees already know that Epic does not care about them. It is wishful thinking to expect Epic employees to rise up after years of company policies meant to systematically eradicate any attempt by employees to criticize or organize. The only people who can stand up against Epic’s blatant disregard for public health are the citizens of Dane County.
David McFarland-Porter
Former Epic employee
Madison
