David Leussler: It takes more than humanity to be a hero

Dear Editor: "Statue Bares American Ideal--Black is Beautiful!"
The first part of that sentence comes from a 1926 headline describing the statue of a white Union soldier Hans Christian Heg at the Wisconsin state Capitol.
The second part of that sentence comes from spray-painted graffiti on Heg's empty pedestal.
Hans has gone for a swim in the lake courtesy of some Madison protesters. A lot of white folks are wondering why, why, why, and thinking enough, enough, enough.
But I’m guessing the white folks who read that first sentence had trouble digesting it. Knew it was absurd. Figured it was a joke. “Black is Beautiful” has never been an American ideal. That’s why black folks coined the phrase in order to cast away the evil spirits of their fellow citizens who often wanted to murder, rape, beat, or (in the recent words of one police officer caught on a hot mic) “wipe ‘em from the f------- planet.”
Hans was not a bad man. An abolitionist, he fought against the half of our country that insisted it should still be legal to: murder, rape, beat or “wipe ‘em from the f------- planet.”
Not being bad, does not make someone good. A lot of police officers are grappling with that truth now.
Perhaps Hans realized that insisting white people give black people back their freedom, their dignity, was a baseline of humanity and not a stretch into hero.
Perhaps the people we pay to protect us can now realize that not strangling a black person is a baseline of humanity. They can still be heroes, but it will take more than that.
Black lives matter, white lives matter, blue lives matter.
If that last sentence bothers you I know why. Black lives first, blue lives last.
That's what structural racism looks like. In a simple sentence.
David Leussler
Minneapolis
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!