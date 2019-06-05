Dear Editor: A recent letter from Tawsif Anam called for not raising the gas tax. I’d like to know how opponents of the gas tax propose to pay for needed repair and improvement of our roads. For years Gov. Walker and legislative Republicans have had what amounts to a “borrow and spend” policy. This is unsustainable. We need to maintain our roads and we need to pay to do it.
David Lendved
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.