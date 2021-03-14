David L. Williams: Committee resignations over comments on race amount to 'bullying'

Dear Editor: The March 3 edition of the Cap Times has reported on Nada Elmikashfi and Mathew Braunginn's having accused Denise DeMarb and Lance Green of racism in remarks DeMarb and Green made in the Sustainable Madison Committee.
On the face of what was reported, those accusations seem totally unwarranted.
What DeMarb is reported to have said about George Floyd's murder "having shook white people awake" has been said countless times by activists, public officials, journalists and people of all colors since the Black Lives Matter protests last year. To acknowledge that is not to "dehumanize" Floyd much to the contrary as Floyd is a true martyr and rallying point for decent people of all colors in America including progressives.
Braunginn doesn't want white people to honor Floyd as it is merely a pretext for us to drop our "project of whiteness" which he believes we are hypocritically refusing to do.
As for Lance Green being racist for having described "making energy-efficient homes more accessible to low-income people" as anti-racist work, to Braunginn and Elmikashfi "it equates being poor with being Black." But the last time I looked Black people still make up a hugely disproportionate part of the poor in America.
For the past 500 years, corporate capitalism has always been a COMBINED system of economic and racial exploitation and oppression and continues to be. Fighting for universal access to energy-efficient (and affordable) homes, for full employment at a living wage, for the cancellation of student debt and fully-funded public education from pre-school to college, for universal health care and other demands, are all intertwined and integral aspects of a combined mass progressive economic and antiracist struggle.
It's unfortunate that a small subset of activists have set themselves up as the high priests and priestesses of political correctness and nothing white progressives can say or do will satisfy their impossible and inscrutable standards. That kind of bullying is simply a power move and highly divisive to the antiracist struggle and to progressive causes.
David L. Williams
Madison
