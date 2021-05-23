David Kopstein: Pocan ignores Hamas' lethal rocket barrage

Dear Editor: What we need is a more critical view of Mark Pocan — 3,700 deadly Hamas rockets targeting Israel's vulnerable civilians is highly disproportionate force.
And if you buy Pocan's twisted logic, ask yourself this: How would we respond if Cuba bombarded Florida's cities with 3,700 lethal rockets?
David Kopstein
Madison
