David Kopstein: Pocan ignores Hamas' lethal rocket barrage

Dear Editor: What we need is a more critical view of Mark Pocan — 3,700 deadly Hamas rockets targeting Israel's vulnerable civilians is highly disproportionate force.

And if you buy Pocan's twisted logic, ask yourself this: How would we respond if Cuba bombarded Florida's cities with 3,700 lethal rockets?

David Kopstein

Madison

