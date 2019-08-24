Dear Editor: Reps. Omar and Tlaib's political posturing has now become apparent to all. Why else would they have refused Israel's generous invitation to visit along with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and 40 other fellow Democratic representatives 10 days ago, joining the largest such delegation in Israel's history?
No, these two new congresswomen wanted to draw our attention only to themselves and score all the anti-Israel, pro-BDS points they could. I wonder if they ever intended to go at all, much less go with an open mind. It's clear Tlaib's animosity toward Israel is stronger than her love for her grandmother.
Yes, the occupation is difficult, but remember that Israel only occupies the West Bank, Gaza and Golan because they were brutally attacked from those three strategic vantage points in 1967 while Arab leaders vowed to drive Israel to the sea. Three times — at Camp David, at Annapolis, at Taba — Israel has offered Palestinian leaders independence, and three times the Palestinians not only walked away from negotiations but encouraged their people to respond to the offers with brutal deadly suicide attacks, slaughtering hundreds of Israeli civilians. Now the Palestinians and their few supporters in Congress are trying to accomplish through the media what they could not accomplish on the battlefield and refused to accomplish through peaceful negotiations. I say, let's call their bluff.
David Kopstein
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.