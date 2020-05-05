David Koenig: Reopen state parks with limited attendance

David Koenig: Reopen state parks with limited attendance

Dear Editor: There are reasonable reasons to be upset by some of these COVID-19 restrictions. Take our state parks for example. The governor waived the entrance fee. He then shut them down in part due to overcrowding! Reopen the parks. Limit the number of people admitted if needed. If this drags on, do a lottery system if you must. If littering is a problem add some trash cans!

David Koenig

West Bend

