David Knutzen: Trump is not fit to tackle the climate crisis

Dear Editor: The increasing disasters caused by climate change require immediate action on reducing carbon emissions. The timeline to reduce carbon emissions is growing shorter.
The International Panel on Climate Change has determined that the world needs to prevent the increase in temperature change to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature increase has already reached 1 degree Celsius. In order to stay below 1.5 degrees the IPCC says we need to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and to be at net zero by 2050. These goals mean that all fossil fuels be eliminated by 2050 and all electricity be produced by renewable sources.
Four more years of climate change denial will make coming even close to achieving those goals next to impossible. And if we do not achieve those goals, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be dealing with devastating storms, droughts, floods, forest fires, human migration from coastal areas as they become flooded and migrations from southern states because of intolerable temperatures.
Climate change is a force of nature that can overwhelm the planet unless we become serious about making changes now. President Trump will not be the leader who will tackle this increasing climate crisis.
David Knutzen
Waunakee
