David Knuti: The fate of our climate will be chosen Nov. 3

Dear Editor: We ought to be disappointed in this presidential campaign. Fires are raging in the west, successive hurricanes batter the gulf, and Greenland’s ice is melting fast. A majority of the public considers climate change a major threat. But there have been only a few superficial questions in the debates, which drew weak responses or unchallenged nonresponses.
The campaign has fallen into the tired frame, ”Are you better or worse off economically since the last election?” Economic goals such as 2.0 % growth instead of 1.75% can be pursued next year or four years from now, but climate choices are “non-renewable” since greenhouse gases emitted now are with us forever. We will never again have the option of meeting the optimum Paris Agreement goals of 400 parts per million greenhouse gases and average temperature rise of 1.5 C degrees. Today’s options are the Paris fallback targets of 450 and 2.0 C, which have ever worsening consequences.
Biden’s good climate plan needs to be boiled down to convincing, forceful propositions that may not please everyone. For example, we still need natural gas produced by the most feasible technology (fracking) to get us through the transition to when renewables can carry the major load, and when advanced technology makes carbon capture feasible. The same applies to nuclear energy — we need it now and the future, but with better technology ASAP.
Trump and Pence can’t be let off with scare attacks about what is in or not in the Green New Deal, which is only a first draft of long-term aspirations. What is their plan or why don’t they have one? Americans can accept long-term challenges if convinced that the stakes are high, and the course of action is sensible. Remember that our fate in four years or 40 is being chosen now.
David Knuti
Madison
