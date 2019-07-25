Dear Editor: Bravo to Paul Fanlund (“To the GOP, extra school money equals a constitutional crisis”) and the author of the editorial, “Paul Ryan should be so very ashamed of himself.”
Both editorials were spot-on. Thank you for having the courage to publish them.
David Kinzer
Baraboo
