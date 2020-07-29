David J. Roberts: Trump's proposed payroll tax cut isn't the answer

Dear Editor: President Trump has been insisting that the next COVID-19 relief bill include a payroll tax cut. Most Republicans and virtually all Democrats oppose this since it would provide no direct benefit to so many people who have lost their jobs, along with retirees and others who are not paying the payroll tax. Democrats generally favor payroll tax cuts, which tend to benefit all workers, when workers actually have jobs. Moreover, we can learn from the Obama 2011-12 payroll tax cut, which didn't work very well in terms of stimulus, since many workers didn't even notice the little extra in each paycheck.
Ironically, a major reason we even need this relief is because Trump initially failed to act and then took deadly missteps in dealing with the pandemic. He has continued to downplay the danger and ignore the science, even during crowded campaign rallies. As a result, millions of workers have already gotten their payroll tax cut, as they were thrown out of work and off the payroll. Now we need relief and stimulus.
Those who want Trump to drop his demand for a payroll tax cut should praise him for promoting a great idea, giving lots of credit to Barack Obama. That oughta change his mind.
David J. Roberts
Chicago
