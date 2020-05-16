David J. Roberts: Trump is campaigning with stimulus dollars

Dear Editor: President Trump took the unprecedented step of having the president's own name printed on the Treasury stimulus checks. There is a follow-up notice that the law requires for security reasons to be mailed to those who received stimulus payments by check or direct deposit. But instead of the customary generic form letter from the Treasury Department, this letter indicates that it came from The White House, with the salutation "My Fellow American," signed by Trump, touting his administration's efforts. The envelope indicates that it came from the IRS, making it hard to ignore.

With this combination, Trump is effectively able to benefit from distributing an estimated $293 billion of taxpayer-provided stimulus, with postage and mailing costs paid by the IRS, to promote himself and his campaign. Ironically, a major reason we even need this stimulus is because he failed to act and took deadly missteps in dealing with the potential pandemic, at least through February, while he continued to downplay the danger, even during crowded campaign rallies.

David J. Roberts

Associate Professor Emeritus of Accountancy, DePaul University

Chicago

